PM to visit Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai on border trade and tourism Sept 15-17

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin is gearing up for a visit to Northern provinces of Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai from Sept 15-17.

This visit is part of his broader initiative to engage with citizens and listen to their concerns. On Sept 15, the prime minister is set to travel to the Mae Sai border checkpoint. He will discuss border trade and drug trafficking and talk to ethnic groups about basic rights for stateless individuals, such as education, healthcare, land rights, and more.







On Sept 16, the prime minister is scheduled to visit the water diversion tunnel project in Doi Saket district, Chiang Mai, to inspect water management for agriculture and consumption. Afterward, he will visit the Huay Hong Krai Development Study Center, which was initiated by the royal initiative, to observe land management and occupational development







Later in the day, the prime minister, along with public health minister Cholnan Srikaew will inspect primary healthcare service and meet with young people in Chiang Mai to discuss tourism, transportation, society, and the environment.

On Sept 17, he will meet with Chiang Mai airport executives to discuss the possibility of increasing late-night flights to accommodate the growing number of tourists. The visit will conclude with his return to Bangkok around noon. (TNA)













