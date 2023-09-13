3,000 households impacted by flooding in Mae Hong Son

Heavy floods have impacted communities in Mae Hong Son province, prompting urgent action from Governor Chettha Mosikrat and relevant government agencies.

Continued heavy rainfall has caused extensive flooding, with Pai and the capital districts most severely affected. Authorities have reported damage to residences, farmlands, government structures, and even popular tourist locations, in addition to road deterioration and landslides.







An initial assessment has revealed that nearly 3,000 households have been impacted by the flooding. In response, Governor Chettha has dispatched officials to assess the situation and provide immediate assistance to those in need. There are growing concerns regarding the condition of the Tham Pla – Nam Tok Pha Suea National Park, a well-known tourist attraction in the province that has also sustained damage as a result of the floods.

Chettha said measures are now underway to expedite the park’s rehabilitation, ensuring its readiness for the upcoming peak tourist season. (NNT)





























