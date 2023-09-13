Gov’t allocating budget for comprehensive disability welfare

Minister of Social Development and Human Security, Varawut Silpa-archa, discussed the focus of the government on welfare for people with disabilities. He said that the government is prioritizing and allocating the budget for comprehensive disability welfare, which might see an increase of 3,000 baht by the year 2027.

However, he stressed that this must be considered within the framework of the government’s overall fiscal position.







Concerning disability ID cards, a one-stop service has been implemented at 111 hospitals and local offices of the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security. The cards can be issued within 15 minutes.

In the case of the delayed 600 baht per month child allowance, he explained that the delay was due to a transitional period between cabinets. After the cabinet meeting on September 13th, funds will be requested from the Budget Bureau and the Comptroller General’s Department for allocation. However, any request to increase the 600 baht to 800 baht will also have to be weighed against the government’s fiscal responsibilities, similar to the proposed increase for disability benefits. (NNT)













