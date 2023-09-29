PM to meet Hun Manet on Thai-Cambodia border issues and call center scams

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin is set to hold discussions with his Cambodian counterpart Hun Manet, focusing on Thai-Cambodia border issues and efforts to suppress call center scams during his visit to Cambodia, marking his first official visit to an ASEAN nation since taking office.

The visit also aims to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.







Foreign Affairs Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara told reporters that the matter of border regions claimed by both Thailand and Cambodia especially concerns over the disappearance of activist, Wanchalearm Satsaksit, however, has not been scheduled to be on the agenda for these talks between the two sides.

The Thai activist had been wanted in Thailand for defying a summons from the National Council for Peace and Order following the 2014 coup. He had sought refuge in Laos. In June 2018, Thai authorities issued an arrest warrant for him, alleging violations of the Computer Crimes Act due to his operation of a critical Facebook page from Phnom Penh, which criticized the Thai government.







On June 4, 2020, he was reportedly abducted by armed individuals outside his residence in the city. Sitanan, his sister, has since submitted a petition to the prime minister, urging him to follow up on her brother’s case. (NNT)































