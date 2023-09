Deputy National Police Chief Pol Gen Torsak Sukvimol has been appointed the new National Police Chief to succeed Pol Gen Damrongsak Kittiprapas, who will retire on September 30.

Pol Gen Torsak becomes the 14th National Police Chief.

The decision was made during the police commission meeting chaired by Prime Minister and Finance Minister Srettha Thavisin on Wednesday. (TNA)