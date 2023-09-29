Homeless father and young son given new secure shelter

Pattaya, Thailand – Pattaya officials found a Thai man and his 3-year-old son living in an abandoned building near the Chonburi provincial revenue office in Jomtien Second Road on Sept 26. City law enforcement officers, in collaboration with the Department of Social Development and Human Security and the Department of Children and Youth Affairs, promptly engaged with the Chonburi Province Homeless Shelter to secure a new place of residence for the family. The destitute father, recognizing the gravity of their circumstances, willingly accepted the assistance provided by the authorities.















Loading…