PM to form special committee to probe recent police raids

An update on the police raids that have captivated national attention: Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin announced today that an external committee will be set up to examine the recent searches carried out on the residence of Police General Surachate Hakparn, widely known as “Big Joke,” the Deputy Commissioner General of the Royal Thai Police.

The Prime Minister stressed that impartiality will be maintained as this is a significant issue affecting multiple sectors.







In response to media inquiries, the Prime Minister confirmed that he has received an official report from the current National Police Chief, Police General Damrongsak Kittiprapas, and that investigations are ongoing. When asked if these events could influence the appointment of the new National Police Chief scheduled for September 27, he answered, “Not sure,” noting that all factors will be reviewed.







The eight police officers involved in the searches may be temporarily relieved from duties, pending further direction from the Prime Minister and the outcomes of ongoing investigations. The raids originated from the actions of the Police Cyber Taskforce (PCT) two months ago, which led to court-approved arrest warrants for 23 individuals, including eight police officers and 15 civilians.

Lastly, it was clarified that the raids are not directly linked to the selection of the new National Police Chief set for tomorrow, September 27. Fair treatment will be given to all parties involved, irrespective of their association with Police General Surachate Hakparn. (NNT)













