Speedboat driver arrested for fatal collision, Russian tourist still missing

Pattaya, Thailand – A speedboat driver has been arrested in connection with the tragic incident that resulted in the death of a 20-year-old Thai woman and the disappearance of Enrike, a 22-year-old Russian tourist. The accident occurred on September 25 when a two-engine speedboat collided with the two victims while they were swimming off Had Tien Beach on Koh Larn Island.







Enrike, a Russian tourist who arrived in Thailand on Aug 11, was spending the day at the beach with his Thai girlfriend after checking out of a nearby resort. On the fateful day, they borrowed bicycles from the resort and went swimming at Had Tien Beach, where the collision took place. The young Thai woman sustained severe injuries from the boat’s propellers, resulting in her tragic death while Enrike is still missing.

A search and rescue team, led by Sutthipong Boonmachai, head of the water rescue unit at the Sawang Boriboon Foundation in Pattaya, is tirelessly searching for Enrike. With over 10 volunteer divers and two speedboats, their efforts persist, although they have not yet located the missing tourist.

In a significant development, authorities have apprehended the 20-year-old boat operator, Thawatchai, and have charged him for his reckless actions that led to the loss of life. The 20-year-old boat operator was arrested and charged with reckless actions that led to the loss of life. (top left) Personal items belonging to the hapless couple were found nearby.

Following the tragic incident, Deputy Mayor Manot Nongyai highlighted a critical safety concern at Had Tien Beach, emphasizing the absence of designated boat parking areas. He noted that the beach is typically accessible only via a bridge and prohibits boat entry, raising concerns for tourist safety. Deputy Mayor Manot stressed the urgent need for designated swimming zones and enhanced safety measures across Pattaya, Jomtien and Koh Larn beaches to prevent future accidents.







Sorasak Thongbongphet, secretary of the Koh Larn community, has further emphasized safety shortcomings at Had Tien Beach, revealing the absence of designated swimming areas for tourists, with only boat walkways created by local residents. Sorasak urgently called upon Pattaya City authorities to address this issue by establishing clearly defined swimming zones. He expressed frustration at prior unaddressed requests for such measures and voiced concern about the lack of sea rescue boats from Pattaya City patrolling the area to ensure tourist safety. He stressed the need for prompt action to prevent similar tragic incidents in the future.













