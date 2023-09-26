Lawyer Arnon sentenced to 4 years in prison for royal insults

The court has sentenced an activist and lawyer Arnon Nampa to four years in prison for royal insults in the case related to a political rally in 2020.

The court convened to hear the verdict in a case where Arnon, a 39-year-old human rights lawyer was charged with royal insults, illegal gathering and creating chaos in violation of the Emergency Decree and the Land Traffic Act.







The case stemmed from an incident on October 14, 2020, during the rally of the Ratsadorn group at Democracy Monument. Arnon used a loudspeaker to demand that the government comply with three demands: the resignation of the then Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-o-cha, further constitutional amendments, and reform of the monarchy.

Parts of his speech were considered insulting to the institution. Arnon was subsequently arrested, denied the charges, and was released on bail.







The Criminal Court has now sentenced Arnon to four years in prison under Section 112 of the Criminal Code or the lese majeste law and imposed a fine of 20,000 Baht for violating the Emergency Decree.

Arnon and his lawyers have expressed their intention to post bail worth 200,000 Baht, but they are concerned that due to the high penalty, the lower court may forward the bail request to the Appeals Court, potentially leading to an extended period of consideration. They hope that the court will consider Arnon’s right to bail as he is still considered innocent until the final judgment is reached. (TNA)













