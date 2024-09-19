PM to equip law enforcement with tools necessary to combat drug trafficking in border regions

BANGKOK, Thailand – The government has reaffirmed that addressing narcotics is one of its top priorities.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra emphasized this during a recent meeting with the Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) to discuss strategies for confronting Thailand’s drug challenges.



The Prime Minister announced that the administration is expanding drug rehabilitation programs to 25 pilot provinces, aiming to reintegrate former drug users into society. She highlighted successful models in Thawat Buri and Tha Wang Pha as examples to be replicated nationwide.

Paetongtarn stressed the need to equip law enforcement with the tools necessary to combat drug trafficking, particularly in border regions. The government’s strategy not only focuses on prosecution but also prioritizes rehabilitation, offering former drug users job opportunities after treatment to reduce the risk of relapse.

The Prime Minister is working to streamline these efforts to ensure better outcomes and a more effective approach to the country’s drug problem. (NNT)







































