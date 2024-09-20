Pattaya ‘LOMA EXPO 2024’ – BIB and Race Kit Collection – Saturday, Sep 21

Date: 21 September 2024

Time: 10:30 am – 07:00 pm

Venue: Jomtien Palm Beach Hotel, Pattaya

Location Link



Highlights:

BIB and Race Shirt Collection

Sponsor Activities Booths

Sports Gear Exhibits (Running Equipment)

Coffee and Healthy Beverage Stalls

Handicrafts by Children from the H.H.N. Foundation for Thai Children

Photo Booth by PIXME Team

Important Notes:

1.To ensure quick and easy service, runners are requested to check their names and BIB numbers beforehand. Check here.

2.If a runner is unable to collect their BIB and shirt in person, a friend can collect it on their behalf by presenting a copy of the runner’s ID along with a signed authorization and phone numbers of both the runner and the recipient.







3.Name or race distance changes are not allowed.

4.Shirt sizes cannot be changed.

5.Parking is available at the hotel’s parking facility.

6.Runners who are unable to attend can request that their race kit and BIB be sent to them after the event by contacting the Loma Run on the Beach 2024 Facebook page. Shipping fees apply.

7.No on-site registration will be available.

Earlier Report: https://www.pattayamail.com/sports/pattayasports/pattaya-hosts-loma-run-on-the-beach-2024-at-dongtan-beach-jomtien-sep-21-22-471520





































































