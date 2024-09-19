Prime Minister appoints economic stimulus committee, takes lead as chair

BANGKOK, Thailand –– Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has signed an order establishing the Economic Stimulus Policy Committee, with herself as chairperson. The committee’s primary role is to implement key policies to boost the economy, increase consumer spending, alleviate financial burdens, and create job opportunities, particularly for vulnerable groups,19 Sep.

This committee is also tasked with pushing forward the Digital Wallet project, which aims to lay the foundation for a digital economy while enhancing the government’s data infrastructure. The project focuses on developing policies that meet public needs and improving access to financial resources for community and village development, as well as supporting employment.







The committee includes Deputy Prime Ministers and Ministers overseeing key economic sectors, such as the Ministry of Defense, Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Finance, and Ministry of Digital Economy and Society. The Governor of the Bank of Thailand will also serve as a member.

Deputy Finance Minister Paophum Rojanasakul explained that this new committee will focus on a broad economic stimulus, including the Digital Wallet initiative. This follows the conclusion of the previous committee overseeing the 10,000-baht digital wallet top-up under Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin’s government. The new committee will have a more comprehensive mandate, covering overall economic stimulus beyond just the Digital Wallet project. (TNA)





































