Significant growth in electric vehicle interest at ‘Motor Expo 2023’

Radklao Inthawong Suwankiri, the Deputy Government Spokesperson, has announced the success of ‘Motor Expo 2023’.

She said that the event saw substantial bookings for vehicles, including about 53,000 cars and 7,300 motorcycles. Of the booked vehicles, 61.6% were combustion engine cars and 38.4% were electric vehicles (EVs).







Radklao attributed the increase in people’s adoption of EVs to the government’s policy to support electric cars and motorcycles. She said that the Board of Investment has come up with incentives to attract foreign companies to invest in EV production in Thailand.

Other factors contributing to the EV adoption are the motorists’ mentality on cost-saving and the clean energy trend.

The government, particularly the Ministry of Energy, is committed to supporting this trend and ensuring sustainable energy use in the future. (NNT)



























