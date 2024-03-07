PM Srettha to address northern wildfire crisis upon return from Europe

During his mission abroad, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin expressed concern after receiving reports about wildfires in the northern region of Thailand.

This is due to the extensive impact of bushfires including smoke problems that obstruct both air and land transportation, and intensified air pollution issues resulting from burning, affecting the health of the population.







The Prime Minister has ordered all units, both civilian and military, to mobilize forces to fight wildfires, and establish strong prevention lines to control the spread of fires intensely. He also urged the public to protect themselves from air pollution by staying indoors, wearing health masks, and seeking medical attention if respiratory symptoms occur. The Ministry of Public Health has been instructed to provide comprehensive services to the public.

Reporters have noted that on March 16th, after returning from a mission trip to Europe at the invitation of the governments of France and Germany, the Prime Minister will personally visit the affected areas to monitor the situation and problem-solving efforts alongside responsible agencies. (NNT)



































