PM encourages Australian investment in Thailand

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, at the 2024 ASEAN-Australia Special Summit in Melbourne, urged top Australian firms to invest in electric vehicle (EV) batteries, clean energy, and transport logistics in Thailand. The proposal came during his meeting with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, building on the momentum of Australia’s Governor-General David Hurley’s recent visit to Thailand.







Srettha highlighted the aim to strengthen bilateral relations across trade, investment, tourism, and technological innovation, rooted in the strategic partnership between the two countries. The discussion also touched upon the Thailand-Australia Free Trade Agreement (FTA), which has boosted bilateral trade by 186%. The Thai premier expressed intentions to refine the agreement to serve current needs better.

Srettha’s conversations with business leaders such as Andrew Forrest from Fortescue and Peter Fox from Linfox revealed the companies’ interests in investing in Thailand’s burgeoning green energy sector and expanding logistics operations, respectively. The talks, according to the prime minister, underscore the potential for growth and technological transfer, promising job creation and innovation in Thailand.







In discussions focused on enhancing regional collaboration and connectivity, the premier also met with Laotian Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone to explore initiatives for cross-border infrastructure improvements between the nations. (NNT)





































