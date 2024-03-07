Ministry of Labor and IOM collaborate on international worker migration policies

Minister of Labor Pipat Ratchakitprakarn extended a warm welcome to Ms. Geraldine Ansart, Chief of Mission in Thailand at the International Organization for Migration (IOM), and the delegation from IOM to Thailand, as both parties discussed the international migration of workers.

Pipat expressed gratitude to the IOM’s chief for coming to discuss and exchange information. Thailand shares borders with neighboring countries, spanning long distances, leading to the infiltration of undocumented migrant workers. The government and security forces strive to prevent such unauthorized entries. Similarly, the Ministry of Labor has instructed the Department of Employment to collaborate with employers to oversee and ensure compliance in all aspects, preventing exploitation of workers, whether in large enterprises or SMEs.







In addition, the Ministry of Labor collaborates with the Thai government to address situations involving undocumented foreign workers. Once present, the priority is to ensure legal treatment, employment, and care in accordance with human rights principles. The Department of Skill Development offers upskilling for Thai and foreign workers. Recognizing Thai workers’ agricultural skills, the Ministry of Labor seeks IOM support if deemed capable of hosting seasonal agricultural workers.

Pipat also mentioned that the Thai government strives to elevate the status of labor in every possible way, whether it is the labor force exported to other countries or imported into Thailand.







Ms. Ansart expressed gratitude for the opportunity to meet with the Minister of Labor and praised the Thai government’s commitment to upholding human rights for migrant workers, which could serve as a good model for many countries. She highlighted the importance of social security and healthcare for migrants and affirmed IOM’s readiness to support the Ministry of Labor.

In the past, the IOM has collaborated with various public, private, and civil society organizations in Thailand to develop the skills of migrant workers. At the same time, the IOM stands ready to support and assist Thai workers going abroad, ensuring that their overseas employment is conducted safely and securely. (NNT)





























