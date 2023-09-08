PM Srettha meets with U.S. Ambassador to Thailand

H.E. Mr. Robert F. Godec, Ambassador of the United States of America to Thailand, paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Srettha Thavisin to congratulate him on being appointed 30th Prime Minister of Thailand. Participating in the meeting were Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Jakkapong Sangmanee, and Prime Minister’s Secretary General Prommin Lertsuridej.







The Prime Minister thanked the U.S. Ambassador for his congratulations, and commended long-standing bilateral relations between Thailand and the U.S. The Ambassador congratulated the 190th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries, and expressed hope that relations and cooperation continue to be reinforced and flourished.







The Prime Minister also hoped to meet with President Biden during his attendance at the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA78), and to welcome the U.S. President to Thailand in the near future.

Both parties committed to cooperate and work together in all dimensions from promoting trade and investment to addressing global challenges (i.e., the climate change), for the interest of people of the two countries. (PRD)













