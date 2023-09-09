Mayor apprises chain of events in devastating Pattaya Floating Market fire

A day after the devastating fire that partially destroyed the Pattaya Floating Market, Mayor Poramet Ngampichet held a press conference to provide an update on the situation and the rehabilitation efforts of property owners and tenants including any support available from city hall.

Mayor Poramet stated that immediate action was taken upon receiving notification of the fire at the Four Regions Floating Market around 8 p.m. on September 7. City officials swiftly responded by deploying disaster response teams, fire engines, and necessary equipment, establishing a command center in collaboration with Bang Lamung District to ensure efficient coordination.







Fortunately, the fire broke out after the market had closed at 7:00 p.m., with no tourists present, allowing emergency responders to control the fire within one and a half hours and fully extinguish it by 9.30 p.m. Importantly, the fire did not spread to nearby residential areas.

Limited access for fire engines initially posed a challenge, but responders managed to control the fire from the outside perimeter using water from the market’s ponds. Various agencies, including municipal fire departments, Bang Lamung District, the police, and disaster relief organizations, collaborated to support the operation.







Mayor Poramet estimated damages ranging from 70 to 100 million baht, affecting approximately 40 to 50 shops within the market and an area of more than 1 rai (1600 sqm), or about 10-20% of the total area.

Regarding the impact on tourism, Mayor Poramet expected private-sector entities to take responsibility for recovery efforts to welcome tourists back. He expressed confidence that this incident would not significantly affect Pattaya’s overall tourism, given the city’s numerous other attractions. Nevertheless, the loss of this cultural tourism destination was noted with regret.







The investigation into the cause of the fire falls under the jurisdiction of the Nong Prue Police Station, working in conjunction with the Regional Police to determine the exact cause. Preliminary information suggests that an electrical short circuit may have been responsible.

Mayor Poramet extended his gratitude to all the agencies and individuals who provided support during the operation, including those who supplied food and beverages to the responders. He also stated that the city would assess whether the incident meets the criteria for declaring it a disaster area. While the extent of damage does not seem to reach the defined thresholds, further evaluations will be conducted, and the city will consider options for assistance accordingly.







The city is currently collaborating with relevant agencies to evaluate the extent of damage and decide whether any structures can be salvaged or if complete reconstruction will be necessary. Decisions on assistance and recovery efforts will be based on these assessments.

Mayor Poramet assured the public that Pattaya City Hall would continue to monitor the situation and provide further updates as necessary.

































