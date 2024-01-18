PM Srettha engages in high-level talks at World Economic Forum in Davos

During the 2024 World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin discussed various cooperation between the Kingdom and the world’s private sector.

The premier earlier engaged in discussions with Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Chairman and CEO of DP World, a leading global logistics and port operations firm and operator of the Laem Chabang Port.







DP World expressed a clear intention to invest in Thailand’s Land Bridge project and plans to visit Thailand for further discussions and on-site surveys.

Additionally, the Prime Minister conversed with executives from HSBC, who are ready to increase collaboration with Thailand, including joint roadshow initiatives.







The Premier also held discussions with the Director-General of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), affirming Thailand’s commitment to intellectual property issues and continued cooperation.

Furthermore, Prime Minister Srettha spoke with Alexander De Croo, the Prime Minister of Belgium. They discussed direct flights between Brussels Airport in Belgium and Thailand, which the Belgian Prime Minister promised to follow up with Thai Airways. They also talked about upgrading Thai passports for easier visa applications and travel to Europe and advancing the Thai-EU Free Trade Agreement negotiations, as the European Union is a significant trade partner for Thailand.







Finally, the Prime Minister had an informal conversation with Avie Glazer, a major investor of Manchester United. Glazer expressed interest in bringing the football team to play in Thailand again due to the country’s large fan base. Their conversation also touched on scouting talented strikers for the club. (NNT)





























