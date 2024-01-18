Rescue operation saves coral reefs from strangulation

PATTAYA, Thailand – In an effort to safeguard the marine ecosystems, the Marine Resources and Coastal Office orchestrated an operation to remove abandoned fishing nets that had ensnared the coral reefs surrounding Rin Island off Sattahip District.

Concerned scuba divers documented the underwater entanglement, reporting the discovery of a sprawling net stretching 70 meters in length and spanning 10 meters in width, covering a substantial 700 square meters.







A collaborative effort involving 35 individuals, including the White Shark team divers and volunteer scuba divers meticulously divided the net into manageable sections using eco-friendly air-filled plastic bags to lift the nets to the surface, minimizing collateral damage to the coral reef.

The operation saw the retrieval of approximately 338 kilograms of abandoned fishing net, coupled with the restoration of damaged coral branches. Evaluations indicated that roughly 10% of the covered area, equivalent to 70 square meters, suffered impairment, including pale and partially damaged coral reefs. The impact extended to marine flora and benthic fauna, such as crabs and shellfish, which were covered and entangled.

Dr. Pinsak Suraswadi, Director-General of the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources said that this initiative aimed to avert environmental repercussions on the delicate coral reef system. He added that the department plans to introduce artificial coral reefs to replace the damaged area, aiming to plant around 100 branches.

Over the next two months, continuous monitoring and assessment will track the recovery process. The Department emphatically calls for collaboration from fishing operators to conduct their activities away from designated coral reef zones. Violations causing harm to protected species are liable to legal action under the Wildlife Conservation and Protection Act and the Fisheries Act.

