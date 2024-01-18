Overview of the Land Bridge Project

- Route and Port Selection for Cargo Transport: The choice of routes and ports for transporting goods is determined by Global Liners, as each shipping line has its own strategic considerations. Shipping companies will conduct further studies and analyses before deciding to invest. If they see an opportunity, they will bid for and manage the port operations.
- Thailand’s Strategic Advantage: Thailand has a strategic geographical advantage as the center of the Southeast Asian region, with an excellent transportation network connecting to various countries. Its flat terrain is suitable for additional industrial development. Thailand is rich in natural resources and is a major global producer of food and agricultural products. The country also has a skilled workforce. Additionally, the government is committed to developing Special Economic Zones (SEZs), planning to enact the SEZ Act and establish the SEZ Office to oversee trade and investment in the area, attracting both Thai and foreign investors.
- National Benefits: The project is beneficial for the country and all Thai people, creating jobs, income, and prosperity. It opens opportunities for the southern and other regions of Thailand and creates chances for countries in the region.
- Prime Minister’s Roadshow: The Prime Minister’s roadshow aims to promote the project and listen to opinions and suggestions from foreign investors. This feedback is crucial for adjustments before finalizing plans by the end of this year to prepare for the bidding process in late 2025 (B.E. 2568). All opinions, whether in agreement or dissent, are vital for the government and relevant agencies to incorporate into the investment plan to maximize national and public benefits.
- Concerns over Land Acquisition: The government gives high importance to the issue of land expropriation for the project. There will be compensation for the affected locals in a form that will ensure their satisfaction. (NNT)