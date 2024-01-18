PM Srettha announces economic and democratic revival plans at World Economic Forum in Davos

Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, who is attending the 2024 World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland this week, announced his government’s commitment to boosting the nation’s economy and restoring democracy. He expressed a willingness to cooperate with all parties to reintegrate Thailand into the global arena.

The Prime Minister highlighted Thailand’s readiness to welcome global investors across various industries, particularly those involved in the green energy transition, soft power promotion, and production reformation, specifically in the agricultural and automotive sectors.







He also discussed the government’s Land Bridge megaproject, emphasizing its benefits for trade, investment, and the overall global logistics system.

In his talks with Prof. Klaus Schwab, founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum (WEF), Schwab thanked Srettha for being the first Thai Prime Minister in 12 years to participate in the WEF meeting, marking a positive sign for the business sector.







Later, Prime Minister Srettha held discussions with Bernard Mensah, President of Bank of America and CEO of Merrill Lynch International, a global financial institution with a significant presence in Thailand. They explored cooperative strategies, including encouraging Thai companies to invest abroad and jointly conducting roadshows to enhance Thailand’s participation in the global arena. (NNT)































