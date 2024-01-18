Mental care unit deployed to assist victims of Suphanburi fireworks factory explosion

Dr. Cholnan Srikaew, Minister of Public Health, has led a team to the province of Suphanburi to provide medical and public health assistance to those affected by the fireworks factory explosion.

He dispatched the Mental Health Crisis Assessment and Treatment Team (MCATT) to the area to support the mental health of the families, and directed the Department of Health to monitor health and environmental impacts.







Dr. Cholnan stated that the immediate focus is on providing mental health care to the families of the deceased. Identification and confirmation of the victims’ identities will be conducted by the forensic team from Chaophraya Yommaraj Hospital.

Regarding the health and environmental impacts of the chemical substances from the exploded fireworks, since the incident occurred in a rice field located over a kilometer away from residential areas and without nearby drinking water sources, the impact is expected to be minimal. However, the Department of Health has been assigned to closely monitor and ensure the safety and well-being of the nearby residents.







Previously, while attending the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin called officials in Thailand to stay updated on the situation. He instructed the Governor of Suphanburi Province to expedite resolution and provide immediate hospitalization for the injured.







Following this, the Prime Minister instructed regional police to also closely monitor the situation. The Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit has already been deployed to scan the area for any remaining explosive threats.

The premier also said that legal procedures regarding the legitimacy of the factory’s operations are to be addressed subsequently. (NNT)









































