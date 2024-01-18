Thailand’s five cities named among best of the best destinations in 2024

Pattaya, Bangkok, Phuket, Chiang Mai, and Khao Lak have been listed in the Travelers’ Choice Awards Best of the Best Destination 2024 in five out of seven categories, rated by global travelers on Tripadvisor over a 12-month period.

Pattaya was ranked seventh among 25 cities in the category of trending destinations. The listing has this to say about Pattaya: “A visit to Pattaya is a wonderful way to explore the beaches along the Gulf of Thailand. Relaxed and family-friendly Jomtien Beach is a hot spot for watersports and seaside massages….”







Bangkok took 11th place in the category of sustainable destinations, and 15th in the category of top destinations. It says, “Golden palaces, floating markets, majestic porcelain-laid spires… you’ve never seen a capital city quite like Bangkok….”







Phuket was also ranked in the 10th spot on the list of food destinations, followed by Chiang Mai in 17th place. Both Phuket and Chiang Mai have been prominent destinations in the 2024 Michelin Guide Thailand, which was released in December 2023.

Khao Lak placed sixth in the category of honeymoon destinations. The listing has this to say about Khao Lak: “It remains quieter than other coastal destinations, offering secluded beaches, tranquil nights and family-oriented activities….” (PRD)































