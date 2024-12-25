PM shares end-of-year work preparation photo, cancels energy policy meeting to address urgent matters

BANGKOK, Thailand – Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra posted an image of her end-of-year work files on Instagram on Dec 25, captioned: “End-of-2024 files – Preparing for a happy start to 2025.”

In the afternoon, the Prime Minister canceled her scheduled role as chair of the 4th 2024 National Energy Policy Committee (NEPC) meeting at the Phakdibodin Building, Government House. Deputy Prime Minister Pirapan Salirathavibhaga was assigned to preside over the meeting instead, as the Prime Minister was occupied with urgent matters.







Prime Minister Paetongtarn summoned National Police Chief Pol. Gen. Kitrat Phanphet for discussions at the Thai Khu Fah Building. The meeting focused on the annual appointments of senior police officers, from deputy commissioners (Deputy Commissioner-General) to commissioners. Originally slated for completion by December 15, the timeline was extended to January 15, 2025, by the Police Commission.

Additionally, the Prime Minister invited Pol. Maj. Col. Yutthana Praedam, Director-General of the Department of Special Investigation (DSI), to provide updates on key cases of public interest, including the Icon Group case. (TNA)

































