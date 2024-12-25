Cabinet extends tax reduction for nightclubs and entertainment venues

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Cabinet has approved an extension of the reduced tax rate for nightclubs, discos, and entertainment venues. The tax rate, reduced from 10% to 5%, will remain in effect for another year, starting January 1, 2025, and continuing through the end of the year.

The initial tax reduction, introduced in 2023, generated an additional 139 million baht in revenue. For 2025, the government projects an increase of 182 million baht in revenue, reflecting a 31% rise. The policy has also encouraged more nightclub and disco operators to enter the tax system. The number of registered operators grew to 906 in 2023 and is expected to increase to 1,500 by 2025.







The Excise Department, in collaboration with the Department of Provincial Administration, will oversee compliance and ensure that entertainment venues continue to integrate into the formal tax system.

This measure aligns with the government’s broader strategy to stimulate tourism and economic activity. By supporting the nightlife and entertainment sectors, the policy aims to enhance Thailand’s appeal as a vibrant tourist destination while strengthening economic recovery efforts. (NNT)

































