Building Bridges with the Media – PM hosts New Year’s gathering, acknowledges unique leadership style

BANGKOK, Thailand – Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has hosted a New Year’s media event at the lawn in front of the Thai Khu Fah Building at Government House. She was accompanied by her husband, son, and daughter, along with several cabinet members. The informal gathering aimed to foster camaraderie as they dined with members of the press.

During her speech, the Prime Minister thanked the media for their hard work throughout the year. At one point, her eldest daughter began to cry, prompting her to pause and comfort the child. With humor, she remarked that her husband, who is from the South, would take over managing the situation.



Prime Minister Paetongtarn emphasized her commitment to bringing energy and optimism to all sectors, especially politics. She remarked that growing older should not limit one’s ability to have fun and spread positivity.

Reflecting on her interactions with journalists over the past year, she acknowledged those who consistently ask tough questions. She appreciated their role in informing the public and recognized the value of constructive inquiry. She encouraged the media to focus on sharing creative and positive news stories while maintaining balanced reporting to attract audiences.



The Prime Minister expressed gratitude for the media’s respect for her time and their efforts to provide opportunities to address important topics thoroughly, even when the questions were challenging. She also explained her direct personality, noting that her straightforwardness might sometimes appear blunt or loud. She emphasized her openness and lack of hidden agendas, valuing honest communication above all.

In her closing remarks, she wished everyone happiness and resilience in the coming year. She encouraged small, positive actions as a foundation for helping others. She urged people to maintain good health, stay active, and nurture optimism to build a brighter future.







































