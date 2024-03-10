PM proposes Thailand as venue for Formula E, promotes food products in French and European markets

H.E. Mr. Srettha Thavisin, Prime Minister, met with the executive members of the Formula E, the Art Basel International, Galeries Lafayette and Tang Frères.

To promote Thailand as a regional hub for tourism, the Prime Minister proposed Thailand as a venue for Formula E, the highest class of competition for electrically powered single-seater racing cars, and for world-famous art fairs, including the Art Basel International.







Moreover, the Prime Minister and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs visited Les Galeries Lafayette, one of the most popular shopping centers in France, and discussed with the executive members to explore the possibilities for Thai companies, particularly young Thai designers to display their products in France. Lastly, PM Srettha and DFM Jakkapong visited Tang Frères, one of the biggest supermarket chains and distribution centers for Asian goods to promote Thai agricultural and food products in French and European markets. (MFA)

































