New Songkran songs in four languages ready to be downloaded

Thailand’s Cultural Promotion Department has released a new version of the Songkran song in four languages, i.e., Thai, English, Chinese, and French. The creation of the multi-lingual Songkran song as one of the promotional projects will help Thais and foreigners recognize the fact that Songkran in Thailand has been inscribed on the Representative List of UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.







This year, the Government has also organized the project “Maha Songkran World Water Festival.” The event will feature celebrations and activities throughout the country from 11 to 15 April.

The song audio and its lyrics in the four languages can be downloaded via https://drive.google.com/…/1n8LVbASboZUDkOD8e…. (PRD)































