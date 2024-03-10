Thai Muslims prepare for Ramadan moon sighting

The Sheikhul Islam Office has called on Thai Muslims to observe the moon after sunset on Sunday (Mar 10) to determine the commencement of Ramadan. The directive comes as preparations for the fasting month gain momentum, especially in the southern provinces of Thailand.







On Saturday, Yala railway station experienced a surge in activity as numerous Thai Muslims, primarily from the southernmost regions of Yala, Pattani, and Narathiwat, traveled back to their hometowns. The movement was spurred by the announcement from the Sheikhul Islam of Thailand in anticipation of Ramadan’s start, which is traditionally determined by the sighting of a new moon. Should the moon not be visible on the expected evening, the beginning of Ramadan will be postponed by a day.







This year, the fasting month is anticipated to conclude on April 9.

In response to the increased travel demand, Yala railway station has expanded its services to accommodate more travelers, adding more cars to all rapid, special express, and ordinary trains heading to the three southernmost provinces for the duration of Ramadan. (NNT)































