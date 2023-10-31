PM pleased with potential of Nong Khai and Udon Thani provinces

Following his attendance at the “Naga Fireball Festival” in Nong Khai, Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Srettha Thavisin marveled at the potentials of secondary provinces, such as Udon Thani and Nong Khai where he visited, and their notable traditions and cultural events that draw an immense crowd.

He believed that if each province, especially the secondary provinces, could organize at least a large-scale event/activity that draws many tourists, national and local tourism/economy would be significantly boosted, and local people could benefit through earning extra income. (PRD)

































