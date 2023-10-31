Thai PM visits Laos for high-level meetings and agreements

A high-ranking Thai official travels to Laos for an official visit aimed at strengthening bilateral relations. Srettha Thavisin, the Thai Prime Minister and Finance Minister, departed from Udon Thani Airport for Wattay International Airport in Vientiane on 30th October.

The Prime Minister met with Sonexay Siphandone, the Laotian Prime Minister, and attended a signing ceremony for a memorandum of understanding on cultural exchange between Thailand’s Ministry of Culture and Laos’ Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism.







Additional agreements include the ‘Record of Discussions between Neighboring Countries Economic Development Cooperation Agency (NEDA) and Lao National Railway for Technical Assistance for Capacity Building for Locomotive Driving and Ticketing System and Development of a Business Model for the Lao National Railway.

Prime Minister Srettha also attended a ceremony to hand over a Friendship Forest to commemorate the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Thailand and Laos.







Later, the Prime Minister visited Thongloun Sisoulith, President of Laos, at the Presidential Palace. He also met Saysomphone Phomvihane, President of the National Assembly of Laos, at the National Assembly Building.

In addition, the Thai Prime Minister co-chaired the inaugural ceremony of Vientiane Station (Khamsavath) with his Laotian counterpart. (NNT)



















