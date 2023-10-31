Thai PM pays courtesy call on Lao PDR President

At the Presidential Palace, Vientiane, Lao People’s Democratic Republic, Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Srettha Thavisin paid a courtesy call on President of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic and General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party Thongloun Sisoulith, and later at 1025hrs, at the National Assembly of Laos, he met with President of the National Assembly of Laos Saysomphone Phomvihane. Government Spokesperson Chai Wacharonke disclosed gist of the meetings as follows:







In his courtesy call on the President of Lao PDR, the Prime Minister informed him about his dialogue with Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone, which covered the issues of trade and investment, energy cooperation, rail and road connectivity, transport and logistics, and security cooperation, among others. The President welcomed the Prime Minister on his official visit to Lao PDR, and commended close relations and cooperation between the two countries. He expressed hope that outcome of the meeting between both Prime Ministers would be taken forward in a tangible manner for mutual benefit of people of the two countries.







In his meeting with President of the Lao National Assembly, the Prime Minister expressed Thailand’s readiness to advance relations and cooperation with Lao PDR, especially on an increase of border trade, promotion of connectivity and transport, and development cooperation, and hoped for the support of President of the Lao National Assembly in this endeavor. The Lao National Assembly President commended the Prime Minister and cordial relations between the two countries. He also affirmed Lao PDR’s commitment to continue strengthening relations and cooperation with Thailand at all levels.







Following the meetings, the Prime Minister co-chaired the opening of Vientiane Railway Station (Khamsavath) with the Prime Minister of Lao PDR. The new station at Khamsavath, which will allow passengers from Thailand to travel by train to inner Vientiane, would help promote tourism connectivity, and boost local economy at the border areas of the two countries. (PRD)











