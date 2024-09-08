PM playfully invites cabinet to make mini heart gesture after group photo, halted due to protocol

BANGKOK, Thailand – Ms. Paetongtarn Shinawatra led her Cabinet in a group photo session on the lawn in front of the Thai Khu Fah Building at Government House on the morning of September 7. After the photo was taken, Ms. Paetongtarn playfully invited the ministers to raise their hands and make a mini heart gesture.

Several ministers followed her lead, but a staff member from the Government House’s ceremonial department quickly intervened, saying, “Not in white uniforms.”

Ms. Paetongtarn, visibly surprised, immediately lowered her hands and paused briefly before nodding in understanding. The Cabinet then stood up and proceeded to leave the lawn, heading towards Command Building 1 to prepare for a special Cabinet meeting.









































