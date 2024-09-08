PM Paetongtarn plans weekly progress reviews

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has outlined plans for weekly meetings with her ministers to closely track the progress of her government’s work. Following a special Cabinet meeting (Sep 7), the Premier stressed the significance of ongoing evaluation and coordination to achieve timely results for each government policy. She also announced plans to present a public summary of the government’s first three months in office.







Regarding potential legal challenges, the Prime Minister said her Cabinet is well-prepared with a legal team to handle any issues. She affirmed her commitment to completing the government’s full three-year term and ensuring policy continuity with coalition partners from the previous administration.

When questioned about her family’s political legacy, Paetongtarn declined to address remarks regarding her father, former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, and urged the focus to shift toward future actions. On the 10,000 baht digital wallet scheme to stimulate the economy, the Premier deferred specific details to Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat but reaffirmed that immediate economic measures remain a top priority. (NNT)





































