Pattaya hosts ‘LOMA RUN On The Beach 2024’ at Dongtan Beach, Jomtien Sep 21-22

UPDATE: New Running Route for LOMA RUN On The Beach 2024
For the safety of runners and to minimize road impact:
Start/Finish Location: Dongtan Beach, Jomtien, Pattaya
Location Map
5 km Fun Run
Participants: 650 runners
Start Time: 5:45 AM
Route:
Start at Dongtan Beach
Run on Jomtien Soi 1, turn left at Machanu Intersection
Follow Thappraya Road, turn onto Pratamnak Road, left onto Pratamnak Soi 6
Descend to Pratamnak Beach (Yinyom Beach), then run back to Dongtan Beach to finish
Course: 3.5 km road + 1.4 km sand (actual distance approximately 4.5 km)
Note: One traffic lane (left lane) will be closed for the race.
10.5 km Mini Marathon
Participants: 1,400 runners
Start Time: 5:30 AM
Route:
Start at Dongtan Beach
Run on Jomtien Soi 1, turn right at Machanu Intersection, keep to the right lane (median strip)
Continue on Jomtien Second Road (vehicles in the left lane / runners in the right lane next to the median)
U-turn before Chaiyapruek Intersection, then return on Jomtien Second Road
Cross Machanu Intersection (runners shift to the left lane, vehicles in the right lane)
Run on Thappraya Road, turn left onto Pratamnak Road, left onto Pratamnak Soi 6
Descend to Pratamnak Beach, continue to Dongtan Beach to finish
Course: 9.5 km road + 1.4 km sand (actual distance approximately 11 km)
Bib Pickup and Race Information:
Bib Pickup: Saturday, September 21, 10:30 AM – 7:00 PM at Jomtien Palm Beach Hotel
Location Map
Race Day: Sunday, September 22, 4:00 AM – 9:00 AM at Dongtan Beach, Jomtien, Pattaya Location Map
For more information:
Facebook: LOMA RUN On The Beach 2024
Line: Join Here
#Lomarunonthebeach2024 #Lomarun