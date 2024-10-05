PM Paetongtarn to attend ASEAN Summits in the Lao PDR on October 9-11

BANGKOK, Thailand – H.E. Ms. Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Thailand, will pay an Official Visit to the Lao People’s Democratic Republic (PDR) on 8 October 2024, and attend the 44th and 45th ASEAN Summits and Related Summits during 9-11 October 2024 in Vientiane at the invitation of H.E. the Prime Minister of the Lao PDR.



The Official Visit to the Lao PDR will be the first bilateral visit of the Thai Prime Minister. She is scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with H.E. Mr. Sonexay Siphandone, Prime Minister of the Lao PDR, and H.E. Xaysomphone Phomvihane, President of the National Assembly of the Lao PDR. She will also pay a courtesy call on H.E. Mr. Thongloun Sisoulith, the President of the Lao PDR and the Secretary General of Lao People’s Revolutionary Party.

During these meetings, the Thai Prime Minister will discuss ways to enhance the Thailand – Lao PDR Strategic Partnership for Growth and Sustainable Development, especially on economic cooperation, transport connectivity and tourism, water resource management of the Mekong River, and tackling of transboundary challenges such as drug smuggling, online scams, human trafficking, and haze, which are important for the safety and security as well as the well-being of the people of both countries.

The Thai Prime Minister will attend the 44th and 45th ASEAN Summits and Related Summits, hosted by the Lao PDR under the theme “ASEAN: Enhancing Connectivity and Resilience”.







During the Summits, the Thai Prime Minister will participate in both ASEAN Leaders’ meetings and meetings with ASEAN’s Dialogue Partners, namely China, Republic of Korea, Japan, Australia, India, the U.S., and Canada, as well as the United Nations. The Leaders will discuss key strategic issues such as ASEAN community-building, cooperation between ASEAN and external partners, as well as regional and international issues.

Additionally, H.E. the Thai Prime Minister is also scheduled to take part in ASEAN Leaders’ Interfaces with the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly, ASEAN Business Advisory Council, and ASEAN Youth, and the 2nd Asia Zero Emission Community Leaders’ Meeting. Bilateral meetings with several other Leaders have also been scheduled. (PRD)





































