Paetongtarn deserves ‘TIME 100 Next’ acclaim with potential to handle domestic challenges and increases influence on int’l stage

BANGKOK, Thailand – Prime Minister’s Office Minister Jiraporn Sindhuprai has expressed her satisfaction over Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra being named one of the “TIME 100 Next,” a list recognizing the world’s most influential emerging leaders. She commended the prime minister for her effective handling of domestic challenges and her increasing influence on the international stage, which has brought renewed attention to Thailand’s potential.



Jiraporn stressed Paetongtarn’s decisive leadership in managing recent crises, including severe flooding across several provinces and a tragic school bus fire. She credited the prime minister’s on-the-ground presence and prompt coordination with local agencies for effectively addressing the needs of affected communities.

The minister also cited the prime minister’s recent participation in the 3rd Asia Cooperation Dialogue (ACD) Summit in Doha, Qatar, as a key moment in elevating Thailand’s international profile. She remarked that Paetongtarn’s engagements with leaders from over 35 countries have reflected Thailand’s development priorities and bolstered its standing in regional cooperation.







During the summit, Paetongtarn held bilateral talks with leaders from Iran, Kuwait, Qatar, and Tajikistan. Jiraporn noted that these discussions have opened doors for potential investments in major Thai initiatives, such as the Landbridge project, reinforcing Thailand’s position as a strategic partner in food security and economic collaboration. (NNT)

































