Blind elephant struggles to escape flood, attempts to follow her companions, captures hearts online

CHIANG MAI, Thailand – In a heartwarming yet heartbreaking scene, a blind elephant named “Mae Ploy Thong” struggled to escape rising floodwaters, attempting to follow her companions but unable to keep up due to her blindness, October 4. The incident was shared on social media by Ms. Saengduean Chailert, Director of the Elephant Rescue Center in Mae Tang, Chiang Mai, and Chairwoman of the Elephant and Environment Conservation Foundation.



In a video posted on her Facebook page, viewers can see Mae Ploy Thong trying desperately to join her fellow elephants as they hurriedly flee the flooding. However, her impaired vision caused her to stumble and lag behind.

Once the other four elephants reached a safe spot, they paused and called out to Mae Ploy Thong, encouraging her to follow them. The emotional video has resonated with many, showcasing the strong bonds between the elephants and drawing attention to the challenges faced by animals with disabilities during natural disasters.























































