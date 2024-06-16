PM orders concerned agencies to expedite implementation of color zoning plan

Following the weekly cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin disclosed that he has instructed concerned agencies, namely, Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives, Ministry of Industry, and Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment to expedite city zoning in accordance with the Town Planning Act, B.E. 2562. This is in order to promote town expansion and economic stimulation in each province throughout the country, and accommodate both domestic and foreign investments.







According to the Prime Minister, city plan and zoning of many provinces are not up to date. The Government has a policy to upgrade the country’s infrastructure and basic facilities to attract foreign investments. Therefore, color zoning, which is aimed to differentiate land properties and capabilities in each province, must be properly implemented in line with national development plan. (PRD)





































