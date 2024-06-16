Transport Minister inspects key infrastructure in Nakhon Ratchasima

Minister of Transport Suriya Jungrungreangkit has conducted a key inspection in Nakhon Ratchasima province, focusing on enhancing transportation infrastructure in the northeastern region. The visit, held in Sida district, is part of a government initiative to improve connectivity and address local concerns regarding road safety and congestion.







Accompanied by Deputy Minister of Transport Manaporn Charoensri and other officials, Suriya engaged with local leaders, government representatives, and the public to gather firsthand accounts of the region’s transportation challenges and potential upgrades for critical roadways.

The inspection highlighted the urgent need for improvements along the busy route from Nakhon Ratchasima to Khon Kaen, which is known for traffic safety issues and congestion during festival times.







Significant budget requests have been made for upgrading key highways, including a 1.15 billion baht allocation for Highway No. 202, which involves constructing an overpass at Sida Intersection and widening the road to four lanes. Highway No. 2226 will also see expansion to four lanes, with a budget of 970 million baht. Further developments include upgrades to Highway No. 2285 and Highway No. 2073 to improve road capacity and safety, with respective budgets of 258 million baht and 260 million baht. (NNT)

















































