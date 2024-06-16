NASA Club raid leads to arrest of owner and staff members for numerous legal infractions

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Anutin Charnvirakul has announced the arrest of several individuals following a police raid on a popular nightclub ‘NASA Club’ in Chonburi’s capital district. The raid exposed numerous legal infractions, including the nightclub’s operation, which went beyond authorized hours without the necessary licensing.

During the operation, authorities discovered evidence of widespread drug use among the patrons, with substances such as ketamine and ecstasy present on the floor. Out of approximately 400 patrons, 68 lacked proper identification, and eight were minors, with the youngest being 17. As many as 106 other people also tested positive for drugs in mandatory screenings.







The owner and various staff members of the nightclub have so far been detained, facing charges that include operating without a license, selling alcohol after hours, and permitting drug use on the premises. The establishment has received a five-year closure order due to these violations.

Minister Anutin stated that the raid aligns with the Ministry of Interior’s continuous efforts to regulate and safeguard public spaces. He also reaffirmed the government’s commitment to eradicating illegal activities such as drug abuse, human trafficking, and gambling, ensuring a safe and orderly society for all citizens. (NNT)















































