PM observes preparation for Oct 27 Royal Barge Procession at Tha Wasukri Pier in Bangkok

At the Royal Barges National Museum, Tha Wasukri Pier, Bangkok, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, together with Deputy Minister of Transport Manaporn Charoensri and representatives of concerned agencies, observed and inspected the royal barge procession route for this year’s Royal Kathina (robe offering) ceremony. Deputy Government Spokesperson Radklao Inthawong Suwankiri disclosed gist as follows:

Upon arrival at the Tha Wasukri Pier, the Prime Minister was briefed by Capt. Songchai Jitwang, Chief of Staff of the Administrative Department of the Royal Thai Navy, on detail of the royal barge procession, before boarding a boat to inspect the route, the starting and ending points (Tha Wasukri Pier and Tha Wat Arun Pier), and taking photos with members of the organizing committee.







The royal barge procession for the Royal Kathina (robe offering) ceremony will be held on October 27, 2024 as part of the Celebrations on the Auspicious Occasion of His Majesty The King’s 6th Cycle Birthday Anniversary 28th July 2024. This is the second Royal Barge Procession in the present reign. The royal procession by water will comprise 52 barges, including four major royal barges – the Suphannahong, the Narai Song Suban, the Anantanakkharat, and the Anekkachatphutchong. There will be 2,200 oarsmen to row the ceremonial barges along the Chao Phraya River, from the Wasukri Pier to Wat Arun, in a 1.2-kilometre-long and 90-metre-wide formation.















































