Heavy rain hits Trat again – flooding causes traffic disruptions along 20-kilometer stretch of Sukhumvit Road

Heavy rainfall has once again caused flash floods in the Mueang Trat and Khao Saming districts, Trat Province, making travel difficult along a 20-kilometer stretch of Sukhumvit Road on July 21. However, the road remains passable. Local authorities are working urgently to address the issue.

The heavy downpour persisted throughout the night, leading to significant flooding in multiple areas. The Khlong Yai Meteorological Station reported an accumulated rainfall of 245 millimeters in Khao Saming since July 20.







Sunday’s heavy rain has resulted in eight major flood spots along Route 3, Sukhumvit Road, from downtown Trat to Khao Saming district. The first flood spot is at the Isuzu Trat curve, outbound in Wang Krachae subdistrict, with water levels reaching 40-50 centimeters. The second spot is in front of Lactasoy, with water levels around 50 centimeters both inbound and outbound. The third spot is at the Trat Provincial Administrative Organization, outbound in Wang Krachae subdistrict, with water levels around 60 centimeters.

The fourth spot spans 500 meters from the Trat Highway District to Tha Pradu intersection, with water levels at 40-50 centimeters both inbound and outbound. The fifth spot is at the Suan Nai curve in Khao Saming subdistrict, with inbound water levels reaching 50-100 centimeters, making the road impassable for all vehicles, forcing traffic to use the outbound lane.







The sixth spot is just before the Khao Saming intersection, outbound, with water levels at 30 centimeters. The seventh spot is in front of Suan Toem Sap in Khao Saming, with water levels at 30-40 centimeters both inbound and outbound. The eighth spot is at the Phothikit-Home Material junction in Saen Tung subdistrict, with inbound water levels at 40-50 centimeters, making it impassable for all vehicles and redirecting traffic to the outbound lane.

In the Trat municipality area, there is flooding on Municipal Road 5, Municipal Road 3, Thoet Charun Road, the new road, Wichit Chanya Road, and in front of Mae’s shop. These locations were previously flooded on July 19.









Additionally, dozens of houses in low-lying areas adjacent to the roads have been flooded. Officials are working tirelessly to provide assistance.

Mr. Surasak Putiphat, Mayor of Trat, along with Mr. Prasan Phongphanich, Deputy Mayor, Mr. Thewan Tanchai, Mr. Saen Sutthiwari, members of the Trat Municipal Council, and disaster relief officials are helping affected residents by placing sandbags to block water and deploying water pumps to drain floodwater from the streets and other inundated areas.















































