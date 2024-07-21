Mass ordination ceremony in honor of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit the Queen Mother

Fourth Army Region Commander Lt. Gen. Santi Sakuntanark has presided over a mass ordination ceremony at Wat Mueang Yala in Yala province, held in honor of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit the Queen Mother. The ceremony, which saw 36 participants being ordained by the temple’s abbot, was attended by military and government officials, including members from the Yala Task Force and the 152nd Infantry Regiment.







The religious gathering is part of a region-wide campaign coordinated by the Coordination Center for Royal-initiated Projects, extending across three southern border provinces and four districts in Songkhla province. Additional ceremonies are held at Wat Natawee, Wat Hua Khuan, and Wat Prachum Cholthara. Now in its 15th year, the initiative demonstrates the royal family’s dedication to promoting Buddhism in the southern region.

The newly ordained individuals are committed to a three-month stay at various temples throughout the region, dedicating themselves to spiritual practices and community service. The period is considered highly vital for deepening their understanding of Buddhist principles and enhancing community bonds.







Guided by Buddhist values, the annual event reinforces the cultural and spiritual identity of Thai communities in these provinces, contributing to social unity and enhancing spiritual well-being among residents. (NNT)

















































