PM meets with AI Fund Founder Andrew Ng during ‘KBTG Techtopia 2024’ event

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has met with executives from Kasikornbank, Kasikorn Business-Technology Group (KBTG), and Andrew Ng, Board Member of Amazon.com and Founder of AI Fund. Ng is visiting Thailand to attend the “KBTG Techtopia 2024” event, which serves as a platform for exchanging AI insights from experts worldwide.

Prime Minister Srettha welcomed the discussion with Andrew Ng, emphasizing the importance of AI technology in driving growth in Thailand’s economy, tourism, education, and healthcare sectors. He expressed hope that Andrew Ng’s participation in “KBTG Techtopia 2024” would raise awareness among Thais about AI’s potential and challenges.







Andrew Ng thanked the Thai government for the warm reception and expressed his willingness to collaborate on AI initiatives. He highlighted AI Fund’s role in supporting AI startups through expertise, technology, and strategies, aligning with the Thai government’s goals to integrate AI across various sectors. Ng also expressed interest in sharing AI training expertise to enhance the Thai workforce and improve education quality.

Both parties discussed the “Ignite Thailand” vision, aiming to develop Thailand into a digital economy hub and enhance digital infrastructure.







The Prime Minister invited the AI Fund to assist in building Thailand’s digital ecosystem and integrating AI into tourism, education, and healthcare. Ng agreed to further discussions with Thai agencies and to contribute AI expertise to improve various sectors. (NNT)



























































