MOL and CPF sign MOU to elevate labor standards in Thailand’s pig farming industry

The Ministry of Labour (MOL) has signed a memorandum of understanding with Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Company Limited (CPF) to elevate labor management practices through Good Labour Practices (GLP) for pig farms in Thailand. CPF aims to be a model organization driving the development of labor management standards in the agricultural production supply chain to an international level.







Minister of Labour Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn presided over the MOU signing ceremony, emphasizing the Ministry’s commitment to improving workers’ quality of life by promoting good labor practices, especially in pig farming, to prevent child labor, forced labor, discrimination, and labor trafficking. He praised CPF for its dedication to adopting and supporting these practices, setting a positive example for other businesses.

The Director General of the Department of Labor Protection and Welfare, Sopa Kieatniracha, stated that in 2023, the department developed Good Labour Practices (GLP) for pig farms in collaboration with employer and labor organizations. This initiative aims to ethically improve employment and working conditions in accordance with the law. The MOU signing marks a step towards better worker quality of life, with the department providing academic and technical support to interested operators.







Chief Executive Officer of Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Company Limited, Prasit Boondoungprasert, highlighted CPF’s commitment to labor management in farms and factories, adhering to legal and international standards. CPF aims to implement Good Labour Practices (GLP) in all 106 of its pig farms within a year and extend GLP to the entire pig supply chain and 4,000 contract farming households, ensuring socially responsible production and enhancing consumer confidence. (NNT)





































