Foreign Minister visits Sa Kaeo to enhance connectivity between SEZs in Thailand and Cambodia

After presiding over the official opening of the Passport Office in Sa Kaeo, H.E. Mr. Maris Sangiampongsa, Minister of Foreign Affairs, made a site visit to Sa Kaeo Industrial Estate to get an update on the cross-border trade and investment between Thailand and Cambodia and the development of the Sa Kaeo Special Economic Zone on 17 July 2024.

The Foreign Minister discussed the development of the Sa Kaeo Special Economic Zone and ways to enhance its connectivity with the special economic zones across the border in Cambodia with the Provincial Governor and representatives of local government agencies and the private sector.







The site visit to Sa Kaeo Industrial Estate by the Thai Foreign Minister followed his official visit to Cambodia on 27 June 2024. During the visit, there was a discussion on enhancing greater connectivity and complementarity between the special border economic zones in both countries, as a follow up to the discussion between the leaders of the two countries.

The suggestions from this site visit will inform the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ ongoing consultation with the Cambodian side on the matter. (MFA)













































