PM issues advisory to Thais in Japan after Tokyo quake

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has issued an official advisory to Thai nationals residing in Japan following a recent earthquake that struck Tokyo and surrounding areas on Thursday (Aug 8). The magnitude-7.1 quake impacted the capital and the prefectures of Kanagawa, Saitama, Yamanashi, and Shizuoka. It has been confirmed that no tsunami warnings were issued in connection with this seismic event.







In response, Srettha has directed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and relevant agencies to closely monitor the situation and provide timely updates as necessary. Thai nationals in the affected regions are strongly advised to remain alert and adhere to guidance from Japanese authorities and the Royal Thai Embassy in Tokyo.







For emergency assistance, Thai residents in Japan are urged to contact the Royal Thai Embassy in Tokyo via the designated hotline at 090-4435-7812. The premier affirmed the government remains fully prepared to extend all necessary support and assistance to its citizens, prioritizing their safety and well-being during this time. (NNT)



































