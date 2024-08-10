Armed robber steals gold from jewelry store in Udon Thani, police launch manhunt

A lone robber, wearing glasses, brazenly robbed a gold shop in the busy UD Town shopping center, located near the railway station in Mak Khaeng subdistrict, Mueang district, Udon Thani. The suspect, pretending to buy gold for his girlfriend, pulled out a gun and stole two gold necklaces weighing a total of 4 baht, valued at 160,000 baht. Police have launched a city-wide manhunt to apprehend the criminal.







The Rompho Thong Radio Center of the Udon Thani City Police Station received a distress call from the jewelry store staff, reporting the robbery. Police and relevant agencies quickly responded to the scene, finding several employees still in shock. Curious shoppers gathered around the crime scene.

Upon reviewing the store’s CCTV footage, police identified the suspect as a man, approximately 35 years old, with a short build and dark complexion. He was wearing prescription glasses, a black backpack, a long-sleeved blue shirt, and black jeans. The suspect initially entered the store, pretending to select gold items before leaving. He returned shortly after and, while pretending to examine gold necklaces again, drew a gun from his backpack and stole two necklaces, each weighing 2 baht, before calmly exiting the store. The suspect then crossed the railway tracks, disappearing into the darkness near the Pu Ya Shrine.







Chujira, a 25-year-old store employee, recounted the incident: “While I was assisting other customers, a man entered the store and asked to see two gold necklaces weighing 2 baht each. He asked to take a photo of them, claiming he wanted to show them to his girlfriend. After leaving the store briefly, he returned to examine the necklaces again. Suddenly, he pulled out a gun, threatened me, and took the two necklaces before calmly walking out as if nothing had happened.”

Police in Udon Thani have mobilized forces to track down the suspect, as it was reported that he had no vehicle and fled on foot, crossing the railway tracks into the darkness. Officers, including patrol units and investigation teams, are scouring the areas around the railway station, Nong Lek community, Rim Nong Bua, and the Pu Ya Shrine. However, as of now, the suspect remains at large. (TNA)











































